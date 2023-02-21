Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

