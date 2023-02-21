FIGS (FIGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

