Mayville Engineering (MEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mayville Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
