Olaplex (OLPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olaplex Company Profile

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

