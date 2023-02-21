Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $2,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 189,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 186,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 935.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

