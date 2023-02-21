Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $80.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 541.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.