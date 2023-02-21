Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $80.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
