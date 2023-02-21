Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $305,018. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

