OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 1.8 %

KIDS stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.89. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,275 shares of company stock worth $153,519 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.