First Solar (FSLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.68.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

