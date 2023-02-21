OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 213.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 530,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

