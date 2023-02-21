Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

