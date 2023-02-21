Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 40,950 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 779.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Methanex worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

