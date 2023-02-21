Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Teradyne by 76.0% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 192.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 77,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Price Performance

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Shares of TER opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.