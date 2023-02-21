Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.05.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

