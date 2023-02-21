Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 449 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading

