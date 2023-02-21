Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,551 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 265,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,805,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.