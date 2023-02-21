ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 523,385 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ZTO opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.