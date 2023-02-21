Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Brien P. O'meara sold 4,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

