Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %
OHI stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Roku Sees Ad Spend Improving in These Consumer Verticals
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.