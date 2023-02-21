Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

OHI stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.