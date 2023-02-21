Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

GE opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $84.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

