Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

