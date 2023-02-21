Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.80 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.