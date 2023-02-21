Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,726 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

