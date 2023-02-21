Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

