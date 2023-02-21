Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,122 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Encore Capital Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

