National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

