Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 517,988 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

