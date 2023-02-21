Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 85.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 796,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 366,485 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $670,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 159.9% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

