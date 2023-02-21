Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.