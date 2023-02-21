KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

