Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SCHO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.
