Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

