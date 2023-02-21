Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%.

