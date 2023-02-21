onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 448.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 367,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 300,254 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 104,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in onsemi by 41.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

