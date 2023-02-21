Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,711 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Andersons worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Andersons by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Andersons Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Articles

