Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
