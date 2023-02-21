Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 65.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $544.83 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.02.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

