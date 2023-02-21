Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

