Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 126 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in American Water Works by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 843,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

AWK stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $148.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

