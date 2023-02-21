Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.91%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

