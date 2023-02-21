Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

