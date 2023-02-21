Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after buying an additional 58,174 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

