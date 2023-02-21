Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Ryanair Price Performance

About Ryanair

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

