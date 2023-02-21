Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

