Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.1 %
OLLI stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Roku Sees Ad Spend Improving in These Consumer Verticals
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.