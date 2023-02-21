Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.1 %

OLLI stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

