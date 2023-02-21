Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 57.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 74,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

