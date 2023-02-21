Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $88.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

