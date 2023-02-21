Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.