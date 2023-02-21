Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

