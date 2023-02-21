Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips Profile

PHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.